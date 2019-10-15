Services
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
Audrey Diehl
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
Audrey D. Diehl


1930 - 2019
Audrey D. Diehl Obituary
Audrey D. Diehl

Formerly of Collingswood - On October 15, 2019, formerly of Collingswood, NJ. Age 89 years.

Beloved daughter of the late Frank and Idamae Diehl. She is lovingly survived by other extended family.

Miss Diehl was very dedicated to her mission work and a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Collingswood.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Friday 10 to 11 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM. Interment Eglington Cemetery, Clarksboro, NJ. In lieu flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Fellowship House of South Camden, 1722 South Broadway, Camden, NJ 08104.

To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
