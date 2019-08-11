|
|
Audrey L. Riccardi
Pennsauken - Audrey L. Riccardi (nee Behmke) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Samaritan Hospice, Voorhees. Born in Philadelphia, Audrey was 72 years old. She was a lifelong resident of Pennsauken. Audrey was employed as a records clerk at the Pennsauken Police Department. Loving mother of Lisa (John) Kelly. Devoted Memom to Bradley Orth, Megan Kelly, Shane Kelly, Savannah Kelly and Jessica Kelly. Sister of Carol Ebley. Also surviving are 6 loving nieces.
Audrey enjoyed quilting, playing video games. Going to the Amish market and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Audrey's Memorial Service 11 a.m. Friday, August 16th, at the First Presbyterian Church 10 W. Maple Ave. Merchantville, NJ 08109 Friends may gather from 10 a.m. till service time at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Merchantville. To share your memories of Audrey, please visit www.givnish.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 11, 2019