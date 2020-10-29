1/
Audrey M. Nevitt-Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey M. Nevitt-Taylor

Atco, NJ - Audrey M. Nevitt-Taylor, age 82, of Atco, NJ, passed away on Thursday October 29, 2020 at Virtua Memorial Hospital, Mt. Holly. Beloved mother of Cynthia Nevitt (Robert), Robert Nevitt Jr. (Rose Marie), Linda Chew (Joseph), John Nevitt (Dorothy), and Brenda Travers (Richard). Proud grandmother of 16 and great-grandmother of 10.

Audrey was a lifelong resident of Atco, NJ. She worked at Atco Savings & Loan for many years. Audrey loved traveling, camping, and going to lunch with her St. Joseph's classmates.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday November 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at Christ the Redeemer Parish/Assumption Church, 318 Carl Hasselhan Dr., Atco, NJ. There will be no viewing or gathering before or after mass. Following mass, interment will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice in honor of Audrey. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LeRoy P. Wooster
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved