Audrey M. Nevitt-Taylor
Atco, NJ - Audrey M. Nevitt-Taylor, age 82, of Atco, NJ, passed away on Thursday October 29, 2020 at Virtua Memorial Hospital, Mt. Holly. Beloved mother of Cynthia Nevitt (Robert), Robert Nevitt Jr. (Rose Marie), Linda Chew (Joseph), John Nevitt (Dorothy), and Brenda Travers (Richard). Proud grandmother of 16 and great-grandmother of 10.
Audrey was a lifelong resident of Atco, NJ. She worked at Atco Savings & Loan for many years. Audrey loved traveling, camping, and going to lunch with her St. Joseph's classmates.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday November 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at Christ the Redeemer Parish/Assumption Church, 318 Carl Hasselhan Dr., Atco, NJ. There will be no viewing or gathering before or after mass. Following mass, interment will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
in honor of Audrey. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
.