SNOVER GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077-3006
(856) 829-8000
Audrey P. Chiacchio

Audrey P. Chiacchio Obituary
Audrey P. Chiacchio

- - Audrey P. Chiacchio (nee Berardi) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Born in Trenton, Audrey was 80 years old. She was a resident of Cherry Hill since 2007 and formerly lived in Cinnaminson.

Beloved wife of 59 years to Frank Chiacchio, Sr.

Loving mother of Andrea Chiacchio, Frank (Janet) Chiacchio and Christopher (Renee) Chiacchio.

Cherished grandmother of Jonathan, Joseph (Cathy), Zachary, Nicholas, Grace and CJ. Great grandmother of Clark and Theo.

Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Audrey was involved with the Prayer Shawl ministry with Holy Eucharist Church.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at Givnish of Cinnaminson 1200 Route 130 North and Monday from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Holy Eucharist Church 344 Kresson Road Cherry Hill. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m.

Interment will take place at St. Mary Cemetery, Trenton, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stand up to Cancer www.standuptocancer.org

To share your memories of Audrey, please visit www.givnish.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 19, 2019
