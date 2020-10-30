Audrey R. Strothman
Now I lay down to slumber, all I need is one more number. When the next game I go, I pray to the Lord I yell....BINGO! Audrey R. Strothman was called to her Moonlight Bingo game on October 22, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center in Woodbury, NJ at the age of 87. She was born to the late George and Blanche Snyder (nee Reynolds) on March 15, 1933 in Gloucester City. She was born and raised in Gloucester City, and she graduated from Gloucester City High School. Audrey was a homemaker and enjoyed bowling, pinochle nights, and bingo. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family.
After marrying her late husband Arthur B. Strothman, she moved to Ohio then she moved to West Deptford for many years. In her later years, she loved soap operas, Jeopardy, and Wheel of Fortune; everyone knew better than to call her while she was watching her shows.
Audrey is predeceased by her parents George and Blanche, her brothers Frank Snyder, George Snyder, Calvin Snyder, and Ralph Snyder as well as her sisters Marion McIntyre and Carrine Palmer.
She is survived by her children Arthur Strothman and his wife Angie, Sandy Sabatini, Linda Colley and her husband Michael, and Donna-Jean McWain and her husband Tom. Audrey is also survived and will be greatly missed by her sister Ellen D'Ottavi, her granchildren, great grandchildren, and her great great grandchildren.
Some memories never leave your heart. Like the salt in the sea; they become part of you - and you carry them. The memories that Audrey left in our hearts will forever be embedded in each and every one of us. We will hold her in our hearts until we can hold her again in heaven.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather with Audrey's family on Wednesday at the Gloucester County Veteran's Cemetery, 240 N. Tuckahoe Rd, Williamstown, NJ 08094 at 2pm. A service will begin at 2pm followed by an inurnment. To share your heartfelt memories of Audrey, please visit www.crerancelebration.com
