Services
MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
(856) 456-1142
For more information about
August Ambrosius
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Joachim Parish
601West Browning Road
Bellmawr, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joachim Parish
601West Browning Road
Bellmawr, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for August Ambrosius
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

August C. "Gus" Ambrosius Jr.


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
August C. "Gus" Ambrosius Jr. Obituary
August "Gus" C. Ambrosius, Jr.

Bellmawr - On March 2, 2019, In the loving care of his family. Age 81. Of Bellmawr. Devoted husband of the late Patricia Ambrosius (nee Hennessey). Cherished father of Gus Ambrosius (Carol), Pam Springer (Jeff), Lori Brown (Dave) and the late Tim Ambrosius (Terri). Dear brother of James Ambrosius (Patricia) and Barry Ambrosius (Michele). Beloved grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 11.

Gus was born in Philadelphia, PA and proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. He was a longtime resident of Bellmawr and active parishioner of St. Joachim Parish (Annunciation R.C. Church). Gus coached Bellmawr Little League for many years and loved his Lionel trains. He owned and operated Office Outfitters in Vineland. Gus truly loved spending time with his family.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Gus' visitation on Friday from 8:30 am to 9:45 am at St. Joachim Parish: 601West Browning Road, Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 am in the church. Inurnment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. Family requests memorial donations in Gus' memory to St. Joachim Parish to the above address. Please write in memo of the check: August C. Ambrosius, Jr.

Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of August "Gus" C. Ambrosius, Jr.

Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through:

McCANN - HEALEY

FUNERAL HOME:

Gloucester City

Ph: 856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now