August "Gus" C. Ambrosius, Jr.
Bellmawr - On March 2, 2019, In the loving care of his family. Age 81. Of Bellmawr. Devoted husband of the late Patricia Ambrosius (nee Hennessey). Cherished father of Gus Ambrosius (Carol), Pam Springer (Jeff), Lori Brown (Dave) and the late Tim Ambrosius (Terri). Dear brother of James Ambrosius (Patricia) and Barry Ambrosius (Michele). Beloved grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 11.
Gus was born in Philadelphia, PA and proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. He was a longtime resident of Bellmawr and active parishioner of St. Joachim Parish (Annunciation R.C. Church). Gus coached Bellmawr Little League for many years and loved his Lionel trains. He owned and operated Office Outfitters in Vineland. Gus truly loved spending time with his family.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Gus' visitation on Friday from 8:30 am to 9:45 am at St. Joachim Parish: 601West Browning Road, Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 am in the church. Inurnment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. Family requests memorial donations in Gus' memory to St. Joachim Parish to the above address. Please write in memo of the check: August C. Ambrosius, Jr.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of August "Gus" C. Ambrosius, Jr.
Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through:
McCANN - HEALEY
FUNERAL HOME:
Gloucester City
Ph: 856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 6, 2019