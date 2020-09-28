1/1
August "Augie" Gibbons
August "Augie" Gibbons

Stratford - Age 69 of Stratford, NJ passed away on September 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Donna Olivo of 38 years. Devoted father of Michael Gibbons and Nicholas Gibbons. Mother in Law Lillian Olivo. Dear brother of Patricia (Gordon) Ernst, Kathleen Capone, Michael (Melanie) Gibbons & Joseph (Teresa) Gibbons and predeceased by Frank (Patricia) Gibbons. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Augie was a devoted husband and father. He was an avid bowler and he enjoyed watching anyone, especially his son Nicholas bowl. Augie did not work the latter part of his life, but he was always on the go, whether it was to leisurely drive listening to oldies music, or if it was to taxi around his family and friends. No matter where he was, you knew you could always call him, and he would be right there for you even if he gave you grief about it.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing Wednesday evening from 7:00pm to 9:00pm and Thursday morning from 9:15am to 10:15am at the BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, 1300 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday morning 11:00am at The Catholic Community of Christ Our Light Church, 402 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ, 08034. Entombment Locustwood Memorial Park Mausoleum, Cherry Hill, NJ. To offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorial contributions in his memory to National Kidney Foundation, National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 (www.kidney.org). To offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com




Published in Courier Post from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
856-795-5991
