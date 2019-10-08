Services
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-1675
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Joachim Catholic Church
601 W. Browning Road
Bellmawr, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joachim Catholic Church
601 W. Browning Road
Bellmawr, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Augustine Fama
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Augustine F. Fama


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Augustine F. Fama Obituary
Augustine F. Fama

Bellmawr - On October 7, 2019, Augustine "Steve" Fama, age 76, passed away unexpectedly at Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden. Born and raised in South Philadelphia, Steve has been a resident of Bellmawr for the past 50 years. Augustine, or as his coworkers called him, Gus, worked for Melrose Enterprises in North Wales, PA for 26 years and retired from Manheim in Bordentown, NJ this past year. He loved fishing and had recently taken a trip to Alaska.

Steve is lovingly survived by his wife, Rosemarie (nee Ziemba); his children, Christine (Brad) Gossard and George (Evelyn) Fama; his eight granddaughters, Caitlin, Rebecca, Mackenzie, Madison, Alyssa, Tara, Valentina and Sofia; his great grandsons, Luke, Jacob and Leonardo along with his sister, Daria Fama Moore. He was predeceased by his sister, Kathleen Bucci.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Friday morning from 8:00 - 9:45 AM at St. Joachim Catholic Church, 601 W. Browning Road, Bellmawr, NJ where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM. Interment will take place at New St. Mary's Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to CHOP Foundation, PO Box 781352, Phila., PA 19178-1352 or at /www.chop.edu/giving. Arrangements Healey Funeral Home, Haddon Heights (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Augustine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now