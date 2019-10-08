|
|
Augustine F. Fama
Bellmawr - On October 7, 2019, Augustine "Steve" Fama, age 76, passed away unexpectedly at Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden. Born and raised in South Philadelphia, Steve has been a resident of Bellmawr for the past 50 years. Augustine, or as his coworkers called him, Gus, worked for Melrose Enterprises in North Wales, PA for 26 years and retired from Manheim in Bordentown, NJ this past year. He loved fishing and had recently taken a trip to Alaska.
Steve is lovingly survived by his wife, Rosemarie (nee Ziemba); his children, Christine (Brad) Gossard and George (Evelyn) Fama; his eight granddaughters, Caitlin, Rebecca, Mackenzie, Madison, Alyssa, Tara, Valentina and Sofia; his great grandsons, Luke, Jacob and Leonardo along with his sister, Daria Fama Moore. He was predeceased by his sister, Kathleen Bucci.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Friday morning from 8:00 - 9:45 AM at St. Joachim Catholic Church, 601 W. Browning Road, Bellmawr, NJ where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM. Interment will take place at New St. Mary's Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to CHOP Foundation, PO Box 781352, Phila., PA 19178-1352 or at /www.chop.edu/giving. Arrangements Healey Funeral Home, Haddon Heights (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019