Augustus Delmar
Woodlynne - On October 23, 2020 Augustus Delmar, 88 years of age, loving husband of Anita ( Nee Messore), of Woodlynne, NJ. He and his wife were married in Italy, and together for over 57 years.
He was the loving father of Thomas Delmar, Anthony Delmar, both of Woodlynne NJ and to his son the late, Dominic Delmar. He was predeceased by parents Rose and Dominic Delmar . Predeceased by his brothers John Delmar (Jackie) and Alan Delmar (Elsie) Delmar. He is survived by his nephews Marco ( Liz) Delmar, Chris Delmar all of Virginia. Frank Delmar, and Alan Delmar , and his beloved niece Donna Delmar Sweeney of WI. He was also survived by many grand nieces and nephews.
Mr. Delmar worked as a mechanic at Doan Calhoun Co. Philadelphia, PA and he was a Machinist at the NJ Wire Stitching Company in Camden NJ for many years. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was an avid cook, and loved gardening, and carpentry. He enjoyed working on cars, and car repair. He also loved working on repairs around the house.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct.29, 2020 from 10-11:00 AM at the DuBois Funeral Home, 700 S. White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ 08106. Prayers will be held at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Entombment will be held at New St. Mary's Cemetery, 515 W. Browning Road , Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Contributions may be made in his memory to the Most Prescious Blood Church,445 White Horse Pike, W.Collingswood, NJ 08107. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.duboisfuneralhome.net
.