Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Resources
More Obituaries for Ava Fought
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ava A. Fought


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ava A. Fought Obituary
Ava A Fought

Voorhees - On February 7, 2020 Ava A. (nee Clark) Fought. Wife of the late Howard E. Fought. Survived by children Michael (Sue) Murray of TX, Timothy Murray of AZ, Debbie Stires of Clementon, Patricia (Anthony) Giacomucci of Swedesboro and step-daughter Marcia Milazzo of Medford. Loving grandmother of Kristin, Ryan, Kevin, Michael, Lisa and Mark. Also survived by 7 great grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. Ava was predeceased by one great grandchild Shelby. Cremation was held privately under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, Clementon, NJ. Share memories and expressions of sympathy at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ava's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -