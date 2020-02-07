|
Ava A Fought
Voorhees - On February 7, 2020 Ava A. (nee Clark) Fought. Wife of the late Howard E. Fought. Survived by children Michael (Sue) Murray of TX, Timothy Murray of AZ, Debbie Stires of Clementon, Patricia (Anthony) Giacomucci of Swedesboro and step-daughter Marcia Milazzo of Medford. Loving grandmother of Kristin, Ryan, Kevin, Michael, Lisa and Mark. Also survived by 7 great grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. Ava was predeceased by one great grandchild Shelby. Cremation was held privately under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, Clementon, NJ. Share memories and expressions of sympathy at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020