Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Avner Haya,

Dr. Econ.

Cherry Hill - November 21, 2019. Husband of Odette Haya. Father of Michael (Lisa) Haya, Joyce (David) Ronson and Glenn (Lisa) Haya. Brother of Eveine Afik and Gloria Kresch. Also survived by 7 grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited Monday beginning 10:30 AM to

PLATT MEMORIAL

CHAPELS, Inc.

2001 Berlin Road

Cherry Hill, NJ

where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 AM. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions may be made to the ,
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
