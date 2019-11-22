|
|
Avner Haya,
Dr. Econ.
Cherry Hill - November 21, 2019. Husband of Odette Haya. Father of Michael (Lisa) Haya, Joyce (David) Ronson and Glenn (Lisa) Haya. Brother of Eveine Afik and Gloria Kresch. Also survived by 7 grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited Monday beginning 10:30 AM to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 AM. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions may be made to the ,
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019