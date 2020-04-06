Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Brennan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Brennan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. Brennan Obituary
Barbara A. Brennan

Cherry Hill - Barbara A. Brennan of Cherry Hill, NJ, formerly of White Plains, NY, passed away April 4, 2020. She was 79. Beloved sister of Donald Brennan (Patricia) and James Brennan (Barbara) and the late Rodney, Gay, Robert, Michael, Mary, Sue and Jayne. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Barbara was predeceased by her beloved dogs, Persnickety and Buster. Funeral services will take place at a later date. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -