Barbara A. Brennan
Cherry Hill - Barbara A. Brennan of Cherry Hill, NJ, formerly of White Plains, NY, passed away April 4, 2020. She was 79. Beloved sister of Donald Brennan (Patricia) and James Brennan (Barbara) and the late Rodney, Gay, Robert, Michael, Mary, Sue and Jayne. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Barbara was predeceased by her beloved dogs, Persnickety and Buster. Funeral services will take place at a later date. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020