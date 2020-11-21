Barbara A. DiPaolo



Erial - (nee Badame) on November 14, 2020. Age 81. Beloved wife of the late Rocco. Devoted mother of Dane DiPaolo (Lisa Temple) and Doug DiPaolo (Teresa). Loving grandmother of Nichole Buckley (Marty), Gabrielle DiPaolo (Marc Feaster), Dane DiPaolo and Micaela DiPaolo. Proud great grandmother of Logan Buckley and Marc J. "MJ" Feaster, III coming in January. Dear sister of Paul Badame (Douglass), Sandra Woulson (Charles and the late James Kalasky), Joanne Troiani (the late Frank), Lucille Huber (the late Joe), Richard Badame (Joyce) and the late Louis, Josephine "Dolly" Curran (Jim) and Cynthia Franz (Raymond). Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and her grandpuppies Stan, Cali and Bob.



Barbara's life will be honored and remembered privately by her family.



"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"









