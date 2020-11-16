1/1
Barbara A. Jordan
Barbara A. Jordan

Haddonfield, NJ - Barbara A. Jordan, 83, of Haddonfield, NJ, died Friday, November 6, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Camden. Raised in Dunmore, PA, she was the daughter of the late Emmett F. and Grace Mongan Jordan. Barbara was a 1954 graduate of Dunmore High School and the RN program at Hahnemann Hospital in Scranton, PA. Prior to her retirement, she was a nurse anesthetist at Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia.

Surviving are two nephews, Christopher and his wife Julie Gallo, Honesdale, PA; and Jeffrey and his wife Amanda Gallo, State College, PA. She is also survived by her great-nieces and nephews, Jordan, Cassandra, Isabella, and Joseph. She had many dear friends who were like family to her. She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Grace Jordan Gallo.

Barbara enjoyed her work as a nurse anesthetist and formed lasting friendships with colleagues over the years. She continued to have an active life during retirement spending time with her friends, reading many books, and enjoying her cats and their antics. Her family will remember her with love for her positivity, her caring nature, and her infectious laughter. She will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Humane Society.

Graveside services were held at Saint Mary's Parish Cemetery, Dunmore, PA.

A memorial mass will be offered on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at St. Vincent Pallotti Church, 901 Hopkins Road, Haddon Township, NJ, at 1:00 PM.

Arrangements were by the Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home 2025 Green Ridge Street, Dunmore.




Published in Courier Post from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Parish Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Albert P O'Donnell Funeral Home
2025 Green Ridge St
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 344-1819
Memories & Condolences
November 13, 2020
Barbie use to be my next door neighbor. She was a kind and loving person. I'm sorry to hear of her passing, may she rest in peace, Amen.
Mollie McHugh
Neighbor
