Barbara A. Nichols (nee Busbee)



Clementon - Barbara, 82 years of age transitioned suddenly on Saturday, May 23, 2020 under Vistas Hospice Care at Jefferson Hospital, Stratford, NJ. She leaves to cherish her memory; one daughter, Shelly Blackstone; one son, Gabriel Blackstone, one granddaughter, Brooke Blackstone-Jones, three sisters, Eunice L. Wright, Eva Miller (Vincent), Jean Busbee; brother in-law, Andrew Spell, Sr.; two Goddaughters, Samone Busbee, Tiffany Graham; step son, Roland Nichols, Jr. (Barbara); step daughter, Michelle Benson (Gary); step son in-law, David Ewing; one sister in-law, Dolly Nichols; a host of other step grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and a special play daughter, Kimberly Gardner. Two special pets, Sambucca and Simba. Funeral arrangements - Private. Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.









