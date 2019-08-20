|
Barbara A. Schiavo
Merchantville - (nee Rice) On August 16, 2019; age 77 years.
Devoted mother of Robert Schiavo (Sunny) and Barbara Schiavo. Loving grandmother of Brianna. Dear sister of Robert Rice (Joan), Richard Rice (Carole), and Debbie Lechner (Jack).
Prior to retirement in 2009, Mrs. Schiavo was employed at Lockheed Martin in Moorestown.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation & Funeral on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 8:30 - 9:30 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM at the Church of St. Peter, 43 W. Maple Ave in Merchantville. Entombment will follow at Calvary Mausoleum in Cherry Hill.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Almost Home Animal Shelter at 9140 Pennsauken Hwy, Suite C, Pennsauken, NJ 08109 OR to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation - Metro D.C. Chapter at 4550 Montgomery Ave, Suite 350 N, Bethesda, MD 20814. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 20, 2019