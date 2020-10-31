Barbara Ann (Moss) Gordon
Barbara passed away unexpectedly on October 24, 2020. She had lived a life thoroughly filled with purpose and joy. Barbara was born in New York City and graduated Cum Laude from Adelphi College in New York City with a degree in Psychology. She also earned a Master's Degree in Psychology and Counseling from Glassboro State in New Jersey. Barbara spent several years as a Special Education Teacher at Levitt Junior High School. However, most of her career and where she found her niche was in the Behavior Management Program at J.F.K/Willingboro High School in New Jersey where she later retired. After her children had grown, she was active for many years with DYFS as a foster parent and mentoring youth. Barbara spent summers at her treasured Sea Isle City home breathing in the ocean air with her dogs where she never met a stranger. Her greatest accomplishments were her beloved boys Andy, Danny and David; being a grandmother to Alex, Amanda, Jack, Juliette, Olivia & Sophie; and being a kind-hearted mother-in-law to Cheryl and Joan. She lived a life with true moxie and chutzpah and above all her motto was LIVE FREE OR DIE! Those who knew Barbara know she hated being fussed over and would rather give than receive. In lieu of funeral services, and to honor her character, we ask that all who wish to participate make a donation to the Association of Frontotemporal Degeneration (theaftd.org
) or Together We Rise (togetherwerise.org
).