Voorhees - Barbara Ann Lewis (nee Roeder), age 88, of Voorhees, on October 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Lewis, Sr. Devoted mother of Kathryn G. Robinson of FL, Judith Little (Tom) of Berlin, Robert J. Lewis Jr. (Roxanne), of Phila., and the late Nancy Thompson. Loving grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 6. Dear sister of James Roeder and Stanley Roeder. Barbara was a caring homemaker and raised two of her grandchildren. She loved gardening and also tended to many feral cats throughout her life. During the summers she enjoyed spending time at her home in Strathmere.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Wednesday, November 4th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with services immediately following at GIOSA FUNERAL HOME, 171 Haddon Ave., West Berlin, NJ. Interment will be at New St. Mary's Cem., Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions to South Jersey Breast Cancer Coalition, 78 South White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009; http://southjerseybcc.org/make-a-donation/
