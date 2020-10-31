1/1
Barbara Ann Lewis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Ann Lewis

Voorhees - Barbara Ann Lewis (nee Roeder), age 88, of Voorhees, on October 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Lewis, Sr. Devoted mother of Kathryn G. Robinson of FL, Judith Little (Tom) of Berlin, Robert J. Lewis Jr. (Roxanne), of Phila., and the late Nancy Thompson. Loving grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 6. Dear sister of James Roeder and Stanley Roeder. Barbara was a caring homemaker and raised two of her grandchildren. She loved gardening and also tended to many feral cats throughout her life. During the summers she enjoyed spending time at her home in Strathmere.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Wednesday, November 4th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with services immediately following at GIOSA FUNERAL HOME, 171 Haddon Ave., West Berlin, NJ. Interment will be at New St. Mary's Cem., Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions to South Jersey Breast Cancer Coalition, 78 South White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009; http://southjerseybcc.org/make-a-donation/. Visit www.giosafuneralhome.com for condolences.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Giosa Funeral Home
171 Haddon Ave
West Berlin, NJ 08091
(856) 767- 4075
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Giosa Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved