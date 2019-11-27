|
|
Barbara Ann Ness (nee DeGolia)
Blue Anchor, NJ - 70, passed away suddenly Monday November 25, 2019 at Lourdes Specialty Hospital in Willingboro, NJ. Barb was born in Camden, NJ and went on to graduate from Edgewood Regional High School and the Helene Fuld School of Nursing. In 1993, Barb started with Virtua Hospital and continued with Summit Medical until her retirement in 2014. She was a member of the Rug Hooking group and loved gardening and antiques. She is predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Katherine DeGolia, her daughter Staci Kelly Mann and brothers, Lawrence Doug DeGolia and Paul DeGolia. Barb is survived by her son Bruce Jason Ness and his wife Judy of Nutley, NJ and son in law Mark Mann of Blue Anchor, NJ. She is the loving grandmother of Caden Edward Mann, Jackson Avery Mann, Owen Lawrence Ness and Madelyn Rose Ness. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation Saturday from 10:00am -12:00pm at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ with services held at 12:00pm. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery 316 Henry Street Blue Anchor, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Hammonton Cancer Foundation P.O. Box 1066 Hammonton, NJ 08037. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019