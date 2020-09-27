Barbara B. Aupperle
Runnemede - Barbara B. Aupperle (nee Atkins), on September 26, 2020, of Runnemede. Age 88. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Aupperle. Devoted mother of Barbara Jo Pippin (the late Milton) and Joe Aupperle (Dianne). Loving Mom-Mom of Buddy, Barbara Lynn (David), Darren, and Emma and great Mom-Mom of Trevor, Gunner, Damien, Colt, and Cora. Dear sister of Sandy Sheleski and the late Carol Grimes. Also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Barbara was a member of the Audubon High School Class of 1950, where she was awarded Best Female Athlete. She also served on the Reunion Committee. She retired from Runnemede Schools in 1998. Barbara was very active in the local community: member of Audubon Bon-Bons Drum & Bugle Corps., Girl Scout troop leader, Runnemede Girls Softball team mother for 3 championship teams, past treasurer of RYAA Ladies Auxiliary, member of several area bowling leagues, parishioner and food pantry volunteer at Trinity Lutheran Church, and member of the Black Horse Camping Club. There will be a viewing from 8:45am to 10:45am Thursday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11:30am Trinity Lutheran Church, 200 E. Clements Bridge Road, Runnemede, NJ 08078. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to the charity of the donor's choice
or to Trinity Lutheran Church. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
.