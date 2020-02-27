|
Barbara Boegly
Haddon Heights - On February 26, 2020, Barbara (nee Majerczak), age 80, passed away at home. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Barbara graduated from Hallahan High School Class of 1957. After marriage, Barbara moved to Haddon Heights where she raised her family and remained until her passing. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Church and active in her bowling league in Cherry Hill.
Barbara was married to the love of her life Richard M. "Richie" Sr. for 60 wonderful years. She is the devoted mother of Michele Digneo (Nick), Trish Boegly (Mike), Rick (Yann Copin), John, James (Liz) and Stacey Boegly Denning. She is the cherished grandmother of Nicholas, James, Brandon, Hannah, the late John Charles, Bryn and Cole. She was the loving aunt of Denise, Carole and Diane along with many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom she cherished. She was predeceased by her dear sister, Nancy Fesi and her beloved parents John and Nancy Majerczak. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Sunday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 PM and again Monday morning from 9:30 - 10:30 AM at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, 11:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 4th Avenue and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights. Entombment St. Joseph's Mausoleum, Chews Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's name to the Ronald McDonald House, 3925 Chestnut Street, #3110, Philadelphia, PA 19104 or at www.philarmh.org.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020