Barbara C. Donahue
Lumberton - Barbara C. Donahue of Lumberton, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Care One in Evesham. She was 66.
Born in Camden, Barbara was a longtime area resident and had spent 40 years as a TA, Teacher, Administrator, Executive Director, & Special Ed Consultant in South Jersey.
Predeceased by her brother Mark, she is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 34 years, Jim; 2 sons: Gregg Fahrenbruch (Theresa) of Westminster, CO, and James Donahue (Jackie) of Edgewater Park; her parents Joyce & Anthony Costanza of Galloway; her brother John Costanza (Donna) of Haddonfield, and her sister Lisa McHugh (Brian) of Galloway. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews: Christopher, Colin, Haley, Justin, & David. She will be dearly missed by all of her family.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday at 12 Noon at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday from 10 AM - Noon at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to https://www.celiac.org, https://www.lupus.org/, https://www.kidney.org/, or https://www.heart.org/
www.perinchief.com
Published in Courier-Post from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019