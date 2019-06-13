|
|
Barbara D. Naden
- - Barbara Diane Naden (née Detofsky), beloved mother and grandmother died on June 9 at age 71. Barbara is survived by her daughter Emily (Haninah) and her grandson Asher whom she adored more than anything. She is also survived by her brother Ronald and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services will be held Friday, 1 PM at Crescent Mem. Park. Contributions in her memory may be made to MANNAPA.ORG
Published in Courier-Post on June 13, 2019