Barbara D. Powell
Medford Leas - Barbara D. Powell of Medford Leas passed away peacefully on November 8th, she was 95.
Barbara was born in Abington, PA and worked as a medical technologist for West Jersey Hospital, now Virtua. Barbara enjoyed her family joining her at her shore house in the summer and took many trips around the world spending time on every continent.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, John F. and son, Fred. She is survived by her daughter, Marcia (John), daughter-in-law Linda, sons, Edward (Judy), David (Betty), 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held on Thursday, November 14th from 10:00am to 11:00am with remembrances at 10:45 at the Lechner Funeral Home, 24 N. Main St. Medford, NJ 08055. Interment will follow at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bala Cynwyd, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to www.childfund.org
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lechnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019