Services
Terranova Funeral Home
402 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-3110
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Terranova Funeral Home
402 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Terranova Funeral Home
402 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Our Light Church
402 N. Kings Hwy
Cherry Hill, NJ
Barbara E. Dobinson

Cherry Hill - Barbara E. Dobinson (nee Jones) of Cherry Hill, passed away on April 7, 2019, at the age of 71. Beloved wife of the late Gerry Dobinson and former wife of the late Christopher Dreyer. Devoted mother of Denise Wasserman (Eric), Christopher Dreyer (Deanne) and Kevin Dreyer (Julie). Loving grandmother of Lauren and Kylie Wasserman; Liam, Lucas and Felix Dreyer. Dear sister of Pauline Taylor (Franklin), Robert Jones (Phyllis), Miriam Mlynarski (Walt) and the late Elizabeth McLeod (Robert).

Barbara was a graduate of Haddon Township High School. She was a working mom, for many years, balancing work and family. Barbara was an active and dedicated member of the Haddon Heights Woman's Club. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, needlepoint and shopping. Barbara loved all of her pets, especially Bucky, Samantha and Madison. She was devoted to her children and grandchildren. Barbara had a generous spirit. She was a kind, sweet person, who had a positive outlook and a gentle soul.

Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation, Friday from 6 to 8 PM and Saturday from 8:30 to 9:30 AM at TERRANOVA FUNERAL HOME, 402 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. Her Funeral Mass will be Saturday 10 AM at Christ Our Light Church, 402 N. Kings Hwy, Cherry Hill, followed by interment in Locustwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contribution to the John Theurer Cancer Center, 92 2nd St, Hackensack, NJ 07601, www.hackensackumc.org. To express condolences and share memories please visit, www.terranovafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 10, 2019
