Barbara E. Jones (nee Perry)
Voorhees, NJ - May 8, 1948 - April 19, 2019
Barbara passed on April 19, 2019 surrounded by family at her home after a courageous battle with cancer. Her memorial service will be held at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge in West Berlin, 235 Pine Avenue, West Berlin, NJ 08091, on Saturday, April 27th from 1PM to 4PM.
Barbara was only weeks away from celebrating her seventy first birthday. She is preceded in death by her parents Braxton and Ollie Perry; and her eldest brother Braxton Perry, Jr. She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, William H. Jones, her son Quentin and daughter Whitney Johnson. She also leaves behind her daughter-in-law Khalilah Jones, 2 granddaughters and son-in-law, James Johnson.
Barbara was born and raised in Williamstown and after several moves, she made her home in Voorhees until her death.
Interment will be at Manahath Cemetery in Glassboro. To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019