Services
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 629-5291
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge
235 Pine Avenue
West Berlin, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara E. (Perry) Jones


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara E. (Perry) Jones Obituary
Barbara E. Jones (nee Perry)

Voorhees, NJ - May 8, 1948 - April 19, 2019

Barbara passed on April 19, 2019 surrounded by family at her home after a courageous battle with cancer. Her memorial service will be held at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge in West Berlin, 235 Pine Avenue, West Berlin, NJ 08091, on Saturday, April 27th from 1PM to 4PM.

Barbara was only weeks away from celebrating her seventy first birthday. She is preceded in death by her parents Braxton and Ollie Perry; and her eldest brother Braxton Perry, Jr. She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, William H. Jones, her son Quentin and daughter Whitney Johnson. She also leaves behind her daughter-in-law Khalilah Jones, 2 granddaughters and son-in-law, James Johnson.

Barbara was born and raised in Williamstown and after several moves, she made her home in Voorhees until her death.

Interment will be at Manahath Cemetery in Glassboro. To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
Download Now