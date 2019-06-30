Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Barbara Rival
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Chews United Methodist Church
319 Black Horse Pike
Glendora, NJ
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Chews United Methodist Church
319 Black Horse Pike
Glendora, NJ
Blackwood - Barbara E. Rival (nee Dawson), on June 24, 2019, of Blackwood. Age 84. Beloved wife of the late Warren. Devoted mother of Lynn Zimmer (Tom) and Wendy Roberts (Matthew). Loving grandmother of Tom, Stephanie, Derek. Stacey, Devin, Macey, and Chase and great grandmother of Skylar, Lincoln, Hunter, Lilly, Lucas, Carrie, Saige, and Greyson. Dear sister of Elwood, Ruth, Doris, and Darlene. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Barbara worked as a teacher's aide in Gloucester Twp. for over 15 years. She was a member of the Chews UMC and the Order of the Eastern Star. There will be a visitation from 9:30am to 11am Tuesday, July 2nd at Chews United Methodist Church, 319 Black Horse Pike, Glendora, NJ 08029. Funeral service 11am at the Church. Interment Chews Cemetery, Glendora. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's name to Chews United Methodist Church and mailed to the address above. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 30, 2019
