Blackwood - Barbara E. Rival (nee Dawson), on June 24, 2019, of Blackwood. Age 84. Beloved wife of the late Warren. Devoted mother of Lynn Zimmer (Tom) and Wendy Roberts (Matthew). Loving grandmother of Tom, Stephanie, Derek. Stacey, Devin, Macey, and Chase and great grandmother of Skylar, Lincoln, Hunter, Lilly, Lucas, Carrie, Saige, and Greyson. Dear sister of Elwood, Ruth, Doris, and Darlene. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Barbara worked as a teacher's aide in Gloucester Twp. for over 15 years. She was a member of the Chews UMC and the Order of the Eastern Star. There will be a visitation from 9:30am to 11am Tuesday, July 2nd at Chews United Methodist Church, 319 Black Horse Pike, Glendora, NJ 08029. Funeral service 11am at the Church. Interment Chews Cemetery, Glendora. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's name to Chews United Methodist Church and mailed to the address above. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 30, 2019