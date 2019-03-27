Services
Marlton - Absent From The Body, Present With The Lord, on March 23, 2019, age 94 years, Barbara Egan, passed away in Marlton, NJ . Beloved friend of the late Harold F. Beisel of Haddonfield, NJ. Survived by her cousin and many close friends.

Ms. Egan was a graduate of Pierce Business School. She was an administrative assistant for "Friends Of Israel", and WKDN Family Radio Ministry. She had her own radio show called "Let's Go Visiting", for over 40 years. She was an active member of Haddon Heights Baptist Church, for over 50 years, where she served in many ministries. Her favorite bible verse was Proverbs 3:5,6. She always had a smile, and a word of encouragement for every one she knew.

Funeral services will be held 11:00am on Thursday March 28, 2019 at the DuBois Funeral Home, 700 S. White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ 08106. Interment Lakeview Memorial Park, Rt. 130, Cinnaminson, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Wiley Home, 99 E. Main St., Marlton, NJ 08053. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.duboisfuneralhome.net.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 27, 2019
