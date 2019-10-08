Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Barbara F. Neill

Barbara F. Neill Obituary
Barbara F. Neill

Atco - Barbara F. Neill (nee Fadeley) age 76 of Atco, NJ passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 48 years Richard D. Neill, Sr., her sons, Richard D. Neill, Jr. (Amy) of Elverson, PA and Robert E. Neill (Michele Van Son Neill) of Winter Park, FL. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Joshua Van Son, Nicholas Van Son, Dysen Neill, Cecilia Neill, Lillian Van Son, Alison Neill, Lanah Neill and Kaden Neill along with her brother, Edward Fadeley (Phyllis) Waynesboro, PA and her brother in law Raymond F. Neill (Dolores) of Ocean City, NJ. Also surviving are her many nieces and nephews and their families.

Barbara worked many years as a Registered Nurse at Owens-Corning Fiberglass Plant in Berlin, NJ.

On Sunday, October 13, 2019 there will be a visitation time with the family from 10:00AM - 11:30AM with a service to follow at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Penn Medicine Development, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104 or the . Cremation will be held privately.
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 8, 2019
