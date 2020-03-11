Services
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Barbara Feldman

Voorhees - March 11, 2020, of Voorhees, NJ. Mother of Dr. Lori (Jonathan) Winter and Lee (Karen) Feldman. Grandmother of Rebecca Winter, Sarah (David) Rub, John (Hannah) Feldman and A.J. Feldman. Great Grandmother of Ariel and Lorelei. Brother of Steve Gall. Funeral services will take place on Friday at 2:00 pm at

PLATT MEMORIAL

CHAPELS, Inc.

2001 Berlin Road

Cherry Hill, NJ

The family has decided that due to public health concerns there will not be a receiving line. The service will be live streamed at www.youtube.com/results?search_query=platt+memorial for those who wish to attend remotely. Shiva will be observed at the home of Lori and Jonathan Winter. Contributions may be made to the Space Foundation, www.spacefoundation.org/donate/support-a-teacher/ or the Ninety-Nines, www.ninety-nines.org/donation.htm
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
