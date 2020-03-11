|
Barbara Feldman
Voorhees - March 11, 2020, of Voorhees, NJ. Mother of Dr. Lori (Jonathan) Winter and Lee (Karen) Feldman. Grandmother of Rebecca Winter, Sarah (David) Rub, John (Hannah) Feldman and A.J. Feldman. Great Grandmother of Ariel and Lorelei. Brother of Steve Gall. Funeral services will take place on Friday at 2:00 pm at
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
The family has decided that due to public health concerns there will not be a receiving line. The service will be live streamed at www.youtube.com/results?search_query=platt+memorial for those who wish to attend remotely. Shiva will be observed at the home of Lori and Jonathan Winter. Contributions may be made to the Space Foundation, www.spacefoundation.org/donate/support-a-teacher/ or the Ninety-Nines, www.ninety-nines.org/donation.htm
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020