Barbara Felicia McDonnell
Barbara Felicia McDonnell (Barrett/Jagdman) passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, June 27, 2020 while under the exceptional care of Samaritan Hospice. Preceded in death by her sister Carol DiDominico and beloved spouse Maurice McDonnell. Barbara was born in Camden, NJ on December 14, 1939. She was a strong, caring, compassionate, outgoing woman who had a heart of gold. Barbara lived for her family and friends. She was an active member of her church until her health precluded that. Barbara was involved with the women's group, served on council and helped with ministries to the Rescue Mission in Atlantic City. She loved God and her church. She worked most of her life in the automobile industry as a comptroller. She married her soul mate, Mac, in October of 1996. Barbara is survived by her children George, Barbara, Patricia, Maureen, Denise as well as 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 29th at 10:00 am at St. James Lutheran Church. Friends and family are welcome to join services virtually using this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88618541242?pwd=NTk4ck42b3pBSGVDSUZHVXROYTlWQT09
message ID: 886 1854 1242 Passcode: 670397. A public gathering will be held between 10:30 am & 11:30 am at the church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Barbara's memory to St. James Lutheran Church 1341 Mays Landing Road, Folsom, NJ 08037 www.stjamesfolsom.org
or Samaritan Healthcare Hospice Development Office 3906 Church Road, Mount Laurel, NJ, 08054. www.samaritannj.org
