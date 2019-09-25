Services
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
Barbara Frances Hickey


1937 - 2019
Barbara Frances Hickey Obituary
Barbara Frances Hickey

Marlton - (nee Bachtel) age 82 years, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Devoted mother of Michael (Bonnie), David (Lori), Steven (Susan) and Kenneth (Robin). Loving grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 3. Dear sister of the late Diane O'Brien. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Prior to retirement, Barbara was employed as a real estate agent and mortgage broker for many years. She was also a dancer at Storm Ballroom in Cherry Hill.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 10 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Rd, where a Funeral Service will be held at 12 PM. Final disposition will take place privately. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 25, 2019
