|
|
Barbara Frances Hickey
Marlton - (nee Bachtel) age 82 years, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Devoted mother of Michael (Bonnie), David (Lori), Steven (Susan) and Kenneth (Robin). Loving grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 3. Dear sister of the late Diane O'Brien. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Prior to retirement, Barbara was employed as a real estate agent and mortgage broker for many years. She was also a dancer at Storm Ballroom in Cherry Hill.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 10 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Rd, where a Funeral Service will be held at 12 PM. Final disposition will take place privately. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 25, 2019