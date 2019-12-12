|
Barbara "Bobbie" Gilbert
Cherry Hill - (nee Task), age 85, passed peacefully on December 11. She was pre-deceased by her brother Norm Task. A native of Haddon Heights, Bobbie was described in the program of her 60th Haddon Heights High School reunion, 'not much has changed. You could still pick her out of a crowd of 5000 people.' This was an asset for a cheerleader, which she was.
Bobbie spent her adult life in Cherry Hill where she was a good neighbor, an avid knitter and a volunteer. For years she was the neighborhood knitting lady, instructing anyone interested in learning the craft, as well as tending to dropped stitch emergencies. Eventually, along with a friend, she opened her own small shop, The Knittery, in Cherry Hill. In recent years she was a dedicated volunteer for the Cherry Hill Public Library, helping to run the gift shop and organize the book sales. Bobbie is survived by a daughter Debbie, and son Marc, and many, many friends - and she will be missed by all.
Relatives and friends are invited Sunday beginning 1:00 pm to
PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 1:30 pm. Int. Crescent Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations in her memory to The Cherry Hill Public Library, 1100 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. https://chplnj.org/supportyourlibrary. Note: Bobbie always carried multiple expired versions of her driver's license in her wallet, so that if she ever had to present it somewhere, she could also pull out an older one and say, "…but this is what I used to look like." It is with that in mind that this notice is accompanied by a picture of her from 1972.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019