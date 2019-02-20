|
|
Barbara Gorman
Atco - Barbara Gorman (nee Moy), 70 of Atco, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on February 18, 2019. Known to her friends as "Bonnie", she was born in Camden on March 20, 1948 to the late Charles and Dorothy Moy. Bonnie is survived by her Loving Companion Butch Giberson, Brother Charles "Skeeter" Moy (Linda), Sister Karen Signor, Sons Robert Gorman (Dawn), Dwayne Gorman, Grandaughters Taylor Gorman (Bill), Autumn Baraban (Matt) Three Nephews and Two Nieces.
Bonnie will be remembered for her giving nature and her desire to help others. Most recently Bonnie enjoyed volunteering and fund-raising for the Knights Of Columbus, Shane's Castle, council # 7463.
Friends are invited to pay their respects at Landolfi Funeral Home 237 Bellevue Ave. Hammonton, NJ. on Thursday February 21st, between the hours of 6:30 & 8:00 PM. Interment will be private.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 20, 2019