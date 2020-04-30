Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Hammonton - Barbara Hazlett age 84yrs of Hammonton, NJ (formerly of Berlin, NJ) passed away after a lengthy illness on April 30, 2020. She is survived by her son, Craig Danson (Susan) of Cherry Hill, NJ and Cindy Dick of Daytona, FL. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Due to the COVID-19 health concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Information will be posted as soon as the date is announced. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
