Barbara Hebding Berkowitz
Cherry Hill - March 20, 2019, of Cherry Hill, NJ. Wife of Bernard "Bernie" Berkowitz. Step mother of Blaine Berkowitz and Sharon Berkowitz. Barbara leaves behind many family members and friends. Relatives and friends are invited Sunday beginning 2:30 pm to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, www.mymsaa.org.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 22, 2019