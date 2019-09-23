Services
Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-2570
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Barbara J. Cunningham


1942 - 2019
Barbara J. Cunningham Obituary
Barbara J. Cunningham

Haddon Heights - Barbara J. Cunningham of Haddon Heights, NJ went to be with her Lord on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the age of 76. She is reunited with her cherished parents, Harwood and Jean Cunningham, and dog Jenny.

She is survived by her God-given families: Pastor Scott and Heidi Affrime, her Hope of Israel Congregation, Dot and Dot's Do's Salon, Cheryl Delong, Susan Diem, and beloved cat Toby cared for by Jim Burr. She also considered friends at Stanfill Towers and Joy Community Church her family.

Barbara worked for First Union bank 29 years. She later served Hope of Israel as secretary. Family, pets, friends, worship and 'giving back' were extremely important to Barbara. She lived out her deep faith beliefs, brought many people together, and will be missed.

Family and friends are invited to the Visitation on Tuesday September 24, 2019 starting 9:00 am, and Memorial Service at 10:00 am, at BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home 226 W. Collings Ave. Collingswood, NJ 08108. Inurnment to follow in Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. Please leave your remembrances of Barbara on BLAKE-DOYLE.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 23, 2019
