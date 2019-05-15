Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
Gibbsboro - Barbara J. Heller (nee Githens), passed away May 12, 2019, age 74. Beloved wife of the late Harold Heller. Loving mother of Michael Heller (Cynthia) and Robert Heller. Dear sister of William Githens (Marie Pat). Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Saturday, May 18 from 11am to 12pm at Bradley Funeral Home, Evesham Road and Route 73 S., Marlton, NJ. A time of sharing will be held at 12pm at the funeral home. Interment will be private.
Published in Courier-Post on May 15, 2019
