In Loving Memory of
Barbara J. Hightower
Happy Birthday Mom!
You Never Said Goodbye
You never said I'm leaving, You never said goodbye. You were gone before I knew it, And only God knew why.
A million times I needed you, A million times I cried. If love alone could have saved you, You never would have died.
In life I loved you dearly, In death I love you still. In my heart you hold a place,
That no one could ever fill.
It broke my heart to loose you, But you didn't go alone. For part of me went with you, The day God took you home.
Love Your Children,
Florine, Gene, Ann, Mona, and Dawan
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 19, 2020