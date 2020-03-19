Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Hightower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. Hightower

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara J. Hightower In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Barbara J. Hightower

Happy Birthday Mom!



You Never Said Goodbye



You never said I'm leaving, You never said goodbye. You were gone before I knew it, And only God knew why.



A million times I needed you, A million times I cried. If love alone could have saved you, You never would have died.



In life I loved you dearly, In death I love you still. In my heart you hold a place,

That no one could ever fill.



It broke my heart to loose you, But you didn't go alone. For part of me went with you, The day God took you home.



Love Your Children,

Florine, Gene, Ann, Mona, and Dawan
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -