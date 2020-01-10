Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
8:00 PM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
Glendora - (nee Oren) On January 8, 2020. Age 75. Beloved wife of the late John L. Devoted mother of Joan McMullen (Michael), Patricia Marucci (Peter) and John Keeley (Cindy). Loving grandmother of Matthew (Lien), Kevin (Jaimie), Heather (Jonathan), Peter, II (Gina), Rebecca (Jeff), Shaun and Braden. Proud great-grandmother of Alayna and Jaylen. Dear sister of the late Frank and Ray Oren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Monday 6:00-8:00 PM at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Funeral service 8:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
