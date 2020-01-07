|
Barbara J. Sorensen
Philadelphia, PA - (née Harvey) On January 6, 2020 of Philadelphia, PA. Age 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Carl M. Sorensen. Dear sister of the late Joan H. Ayers and William Harvey. Devoted aunt of Michelle Ayers, Sharon L. Nudd and Matthew J. Ayers. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Thursday morning 10:00AM-11:00AM at the COSTANTINO-PRIMO Funeral Home 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE BERLIN, NJ 08009. Funeral Liturgy 11:00AM. Cremation and interment will take place privately. In lieu of flowers contributions to Animal Welfare Association 509 Centennial Blvd. Voorhees, NJ 08043 would be appreciated. To email lasting condolences, COSTANTINOPRIMOFH.COM
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020