Barbara Jean Kahn
Berlin - Barbara Jean Kahn (nee Ozer) passed away July 1, 2019 aged 73 years. She is survived by her loving husband Fred, her son Michael (Roz), three grandchildren and brother, Phil Ozer.
Barbara served in the U.S. Army and later went on to earn a mathematics degree from Glassboro College. She then went on to teach mathematics at Temple University in Philadelphia for many years. Barbara thoroughly enjoyed life and much of its offerings, including: art, music, science and nature. Some of her favorite interests include knitting, writing, bird watching and astronomy. She was a devoted and loving person to her family and friends and will be missed by all who knew her.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service at Platt Memorial Chapels, 2001 Haddonfield- Berlin Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ, 08003 to take place Sunday July 14, 2019 at 2:30PM. Arrangements have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood, NJ. Please leave your remembrances of Barbara on Blake-Doyle.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 10, 2019