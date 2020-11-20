Barbara Joan DeFranco



Pennsauken - On November 16, 2020, age 78, (nee Sikorski) of Pennsauken, NJ. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony J., Jr. and loving mother of Anthony J., III (Michele) DeFranco, Denise Slawinski (Richard) and Christine McGinley (Anthony Barone). She is also survived by 4 loving grandchildren Vanessa, Joseph, Andrew and Maximilian; 3 brothers Robert, Edward and Paul Sikorski and 2 sisters Janet Schwarz and Cathy Koestel. Barbara worked for the Pennsauken School System for 41 yrs. retiring as the secretary for the athletic director at Pennsauken High School. She was a member of the Merchantville Women's Club, past president of St. Peter's Altar and Rosary Society, a Eucharistic Minister at St. Peter Church and a former CCD teacher. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Monday evening from 7:00-8:00 PM in the Alloway Funeral Home 315 E. Maple Avenue Merchantville, NJ. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:00 AM in St. Peter Church Merchantville, NJ. Interment Arlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter Church.









