Barbara Joan Sichel
Barbara Joan Sichel, age 71, died on October 8, 2020. Raised in Pitman, Barbara graduated from Pitman High School in 1967 and received her Nursing Degree from Lakenau Hospital in 1970. After receiving her RN, Barbara joined the US Army serving from 1971-1975 and was in Vietnam as a nurse in 1971. Barbara worked 30 years as an OR Nurse for Kennedy Health System in Washington Twp where she also was a Nurse Instructor of the Operating Room. Barbara was former board member of the Victories Lake Assn. She was very artistic and enjoyed working with stained glass, painting and making furniture.
Survived by her partner of 50 years, Lee Kerrigan, her sister in laws Sharon (Joe) Mulato, Pat (Chuck) Froggatt and nephews Joseph, Gregory, Raymond, William and Michael.
Graveside service will be Friday, October 16, 2020 at 12pm in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Delsea Dr, Washington Twp, NJ. Contributions may be made to the Gloucester County Animal Shelter, 1200 Delsea Dr., Clayton, NJ 08312. Memories may be shared at www.kelleyfhpitman.com
