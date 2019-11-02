Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Church of the Incarnation
240 Main St.
Mantua, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
Church of the Incarnation
240 Main St.
Mantua, NJ
Barbara Klitchko Obituary
Barbara Klitchko

Mullica Hill - (nee Moorehead) On November 1, 2019. Age 76. Beloved wife of the late Frank, Sr. Devoted mother of Frank, Jr. (Theresa) and Barbara Ann Belanger. Loving grandmother of Tyler, Matthew, Andrew, Kaitlyn, Amanda, Nikolas and Gabriella. Dear sister of Catherine Termini and the late Diana and Thomas Moorehead.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Tuesday 10:00-11:15 am at the Church of the Incarnation, 240 Main St., Mantua. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 am. Interment, New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Assn., P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. www.diabetes.org

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
