Barbara Klitchko
Mullica Hill - (nee Moorehead) On November 1, 2019. Age 76. Beloved wife of the late Frank, Sr. Devoted mother of Frank, Jr. (Theresa) and Barbara Ann Belanger. Loving grandmother of Tyler, Matthew, Andrew, Kaitlyn, Amanda, Nikolas and Gabriella. Dear sister of Catherine Termini and the late Diana and Thomas Moorehead.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Tuesday 10:00-11:15 am at the Church of the Incarnation, 240 Main St., Mantua. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 am. Interment, New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Assn., P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. www.diabetes.org
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019