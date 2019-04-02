Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Kurtz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Kurtz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Kurtz Obituary
Barbara Kurtz

Medford - KURTZ, Barbara. (nee Locilento) On March 31, 2019. Of Medford, NJ. Age 73. Beloved wife of the late Robert Kurtz. Devoted mother of Robert Kurtz (Christine McArdle) and Jason Kurtz (Carlene). Adoring grandmother of Marissa and Dylan Terwilliger and Charlie Kurtz. Barbara will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving mother, distinguished educator, dedicated friend, and an amazing MIMI! Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Friday April 5th from 9-11 AM at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt.73 and Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to MYELOMA CROWD at www.myelomacrowd.org http://www.myelomacrowd.org
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now