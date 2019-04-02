|
|
Barbara Kurtz
Medford - KURTZ, Barbara. (nee Locilento) On March 31, 2019. Of Medford, NJ. Age 73. Beloved wife of the late Robert Kurtz. Devoted mother of Robert Kurtz (Christine McArdle) and Jason Kurtz (Carlene). Adoring grandmother of Marissa and Dylan Terwilliger and Charlie Kurtz. Barbara will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving mother, distinguished educator, dedicated friend, and an amazing MIMI! Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Friday April 5th from 9-11 AM at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt.73 and Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to MYELOMA CROWD at www.myelomacrowd.org http://www.myelomacrowd.org
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 2, 2019