Haddonfield - Barbara L. Corea (nee Caputi) of Haddonfield, NJ died April 24, 2019, a loving mother and wife, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Barbara was 78 years old. She was predeceased by her beloved husband the late Dr. James A. Corea. She is survived by her beautiful daughter Michelle Corea, and her dear sister Natalie Wallstin, as well as neices and nephews. Barbara worked at RCA in Camden until the most reverent of callings, that of motherhood. Her simplicity, humility and unselfishness caring way will forever remain with those she touched in this world. Her force of will and strength a lesson to all who remain. Relatives and friends will gather Thursday May 2 from 9:30 to 10:45am in Christ The King Church, 200 Windsor Ave, Haddonfield, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11am. Interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to The , 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310 Marlton, NJ 08053 or to The Discovery Ministries, Inc., P.O. Box 76, Haddonfield, N.J. 08033. The family would also like to acknowledge and thank Barbara's devout caregivers including Becky Owens. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 29, 2019