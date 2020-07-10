Barbara L. Pilarz
Bellmawr - Barbara L. Pilarz (nee Mataushek), on July 9, 2020, of Bellmawr. Age 80. Beloved wife of John. Devoted mother of John Jr. (Kathleen), Mary-Lou Tupper (Eric), Matthew (Rob Drennan), and Jennifer Sebastian (Michael). Loving grandmother of Lauren and Megan Pilarz, Riley, Avery, and Aidan Tupper, and Hunter P Sebastian. Dear sister of Caryl Krupinski and the late Carl Mataushek. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing from 9:45am to 10:45am Monday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, BELLMAWR. Funeral Mass 11:30am St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, Bellmawr. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to Alzheimer's Association
, 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
.