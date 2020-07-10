1/1
Barbara L. Pilarz
1940 - 2020
Barbara L. Pilarz

Bellmawr - Barbara L. Pilarz (nee Mataushek), on July 9, 2020, of Bellmawr. Age 80. Beloved wife of John. Devoted mother of John Jr. (Kathleen), Mary-Lou Tupper (Eric), Matthew (Rob Drennan), and Jennifer Sebastian (Michael). Loving grandmother of Lauren and Megan Pilarz, Riley, Avery, and Aidan Tupper, and Hunter P Sebastian. Dear sister of Caryl Krupinski and the late Carl Mataushek. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing from 9:45am to 10:45am Monday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, BELLMAWR. Funeral Mass 11:30am St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, Bellmawr. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to Alzheimer's Association, 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Gardner Funeral Home, Bellmawr
200 S. Black Horse Pike
Bellmawr, NJ 08031
856-931-9450
