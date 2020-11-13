1/1
Barbara Levin
Barbara Levin

Berlin, NJ - Barbara Levin age 70 of Berlin, NJ passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. Barbara is survived by her husband, Michael F. VanDzura, her brothers, David Levin and Arthur Levin and her stepchildren, Beverly Neff, Crystal Liverpool and Joe VanDzura.

Barbara was a School teacher for the Deptford Township Board of Education for 36 years. Barbara also was the buyer for the Grandesigns Gift Store in Marlton for almost 20 years.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Barbara Levin may be made in support of the Neu Center at Jefferson. Please make checks payable to "Jefferson" and mail to: Office of Institutional Advancement, 125 S. 9th Street, Suite 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107, or donate online at Jefferson.edu/give and select "other" in the allocation dropdown and write in Neu Center in the additional notes."






Published in Courier Post from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
or

