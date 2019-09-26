|
Barbara Lista
Atco - Barbara Lista (née Rossi), 70 years, of Atco, NJ, passed away on September 22, 2019. Daughter of the late Herman James and Rose (née Balsama). Beloved wife of Gene Lista. Dear sister of James (Virginia) Rossi. Cherished aunt of Nick (Winter) Rossi, Francine (Pat) Spinosa and Gina Rossi and great-aunt of Lila. Best friend of Joanne Zink.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday morning from 9:30AM to 11:00AM at Christ the Redeemer Parish Assumption Church, 318 Carl Hasselhan Dr., Atco, NJ 08004. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00AM. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Marlton, NJ 08053 would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME, BERLIN, NJ. For lasting condolences; COSTANTINOFH.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 26, 2019